Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) Shares Rise by 11.82% to Close at $0.14

As of close of business last night, Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.14, up 11.82% from its previous closing price of $0.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0148 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1461406 shares were traded. EVLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1443 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1251.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EVLO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 23, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $28.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on April 12, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Bodmer Mark sold 68,014 shares for $0.13 per share. The transaction valued at 8,536 led to the insider holds 285,128 shares of the business.

McHale Duncan sold 66,730 shares of EVLO for $8,375 on May 08. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 97,516 shares after completing the transaction at $0.13 per share. On May 08, another insider, Thorell Marella, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 38,531 shares for $0.13 each. As a result, the insider received 4,836 and left with 91,469 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVLO now has a Market Capitalization of 17.84M and an Enterprise Value of 21.04M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVLO has reached a high of $3.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2449, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4358.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EVLO traded 3.72M shares on average per day over the past three months and 20.79M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 110.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.41M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EVLO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.25M with a Short Ratio of 2.25M, compared to 2.97M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.03% and a Short% of Float of 2.83%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is -$0.74, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.4 and -$1.17.