Examining Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) closed at $7.12 up 1.57% from its previous closing price of $7.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 880616 shares were traded. ADPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.02.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on January 05, 2023, initiated with a Sector Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On December 21, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $7.50 to $14.

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $8.Credit Suisse initiated its Underperform rating on August 25, 2022, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when ADAMS R MARK sold 2,308 shares for $8.63 per share. The transaction valued at 19,918 led to the insider holds 175,361 shares of the business.

ADAMS R MARK sold 817 shares of ADPT for $6,944 on Apr 10. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 177,669 shares after completing the transaction at $8.50 per share. On Mar 27, another insider, GRIFFIN MICHELLE RENEE, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,341 shares for $8.49 each. As a result, the insider received 19,878 and left with 20,627 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADPT now has a Market Capitalization of 920.95M and an Enterprise Value of 586.03M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.18 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADPT has reached a high of $13.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.49.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ADPT has traded an average of 916.26K shares per day and 969.33k over the past ten days. A total of 143.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.65M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ADPT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.09M with a Short Ratio of 6.09M, compared to 6.12M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.22% and a Short% of Float of 6.19%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.12 and -$1.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.23. EPS for the following year is -$1.01, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.69 and -$1.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $45.04M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $47.5M to a low estimate of $42M. As of the current estimate, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s year-ago sales were $43.66M, an estimated increase of 3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $54.21M, an increase of 12.90% over than the figure of $3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $59.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $51.12M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $210.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $203.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $207.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $185.31M, up 12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $260.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $281.9M and the low estimate is $237.75M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.