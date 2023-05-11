Examining Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC)’s cash flow and debt position

After finishing at $128.43 in the prior trading day, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) closed at $125.02, down -2.66%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 701281 shares were traded. VAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $129.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $124.15.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VAC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on February 06, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $180.

On June 29, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $136.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 07, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $168 to $209.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Smith Dwight D. sold 2,626 shares for $165.00 per share. The transaction valued at 433,290 led to the insider holds 11,859 shares of the business.

Smith Dwight D. sold 2,627 shares of VAC for $412,439 on Jan 23. The Exec. VP & CIO now owns 14,485 shares after completing the transaction at $157.00 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Smith Dwight D., who serves as the Exec. VP & CIO of the company, sold 2,700 shares for $148.00 each. As a result, the insider received 399,600 and left with 17,112 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VAC now has a Market Capitalization of 4.82B and an Enterprise Value of 9.58B. As of this moment, Marriott’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VAC has reached a high of $165.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 136.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 141.60.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 363.42K shares per day over the past 3-months and 446.81k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 38.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.49M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.30% stake in the company. Shares short for VAC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.87M with a Short Ratio of 2.87M, compared to 2.91M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.75% and a Short% of Float of 7.88%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, VAC’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.68, compared to 2.88 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.24%. The current Payout Ratio is 27.10% for VAC, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 08, 2010 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.44 and a low estimate of $2.22, while EPS last year was $2.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.96, with high estimates of $3.9 and low estimates of $2.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.72 and $10.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.21. EPS for the following year is $11.91, with 7 analysts recommending between $12.87 and $9.84.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $1.24B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.27B to a low estimate of $1.18B. As of the current estimate, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.16B, an estimated increase of 6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.3B, an increase of 3.80% less than the figure of $6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.25B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.66B, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.28B and the low estimate is $5.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.