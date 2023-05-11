Examining Tuniu Corporation (TOUR)’s cash flow and debt position

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) closed the day trading at $1.54 down -8.88% from the previous closing price of $1.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 577156 shares were traded. TOUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TOUR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 11, 2017, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $11.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TOUR now has a Market Capitalization of 241.20M and an Enterprise Value of 122.09M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.66 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOUR has reached a high of $2.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8288, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4105.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TOUR traded about 379.43K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TOUR traded about 372.45k shares per day. A total of 123.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.01M. Shares short for TOUR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.59M with a Short Ratio of 1.59M, compared to 1.71M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $24.95M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $66.71M to a low estimate of $66.71M. As of the current estimate, Tuniu Corporation’s year-ago sales were $64.13M, an estimated decrease of -61.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $171.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $171.79M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $171.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $322.52M, down -46.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $271.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $271.08M and the low estimate is $271.08M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 57.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.