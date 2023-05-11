Expensify Inc. (EXFY) expected to report EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter

In the latest session, Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY) closed at $5.91 down -18.37% from its previous closing price of $7.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1754119 shares were traded. EXFY stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.75.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Expensify Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on May 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $8.50 from $12 previously.

On January 17, 2023, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $9.

On December 07, 2022, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Lake Street initiated its Buy rating on December 07, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 12 when Barrett David Michael sold 30,000 shares for $8.17 per share. The transaction valued at 245,100 led to the insider holds 3,382,676 shares of the business.

Barrett David Michael sold 30,000 shares of EXFY for $248,400 on Mar 09. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 3,412,003 shares after completing the transaction at $8.28 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Vidal Daniel, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $9.82 each. As a result, the insider received 49,100 and left with 87,792 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXFY now has a Market Capitalization of 691.91M and an Enterprise Value of 655.91M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.87 whereas that against EBITDA is -66.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXFY has reached a high of $25.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.79.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EXFY has traded an average of 287.62K shares per day and 393.29k over the past ten days. A total of 81.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.58M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EXFY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.05M with a Short Ratio of 2.05M, compared to 1.79M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.49% and a Short% of Float of 5.45%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.51 and $0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.63 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $45.63M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $47.04M to a low estimate of $44.3M. As of the current estimate, Expensify Inc.’s year-ago sales were $43.16M, an estimated increase of 5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $47.2M, an increase of 11.10% over than the figure of $5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $53.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43.19M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXFY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $198.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $181M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $185.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $169.5M, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $210.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $232.73M and the low estimate is $200.68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.