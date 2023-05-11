Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) was $0.93 for the day, up 10.39% from the previous closing price of $0.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0875 from its previous closing price. On the day, 813510 shares were traded. BHAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9000.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of BHAT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BHAT now has a Market Capitalization of 9.48M and an Enterprise Value of 11.40M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.42 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHAT has reached a high of $4.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7216, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9021.

Shares Statistics:

BHAT traded an average of 209.21K shares per day over the past three months and 569.43k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 9.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.49M. Insiders hold about 31.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BHAT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 196.89k with a Short Ratio of 0.20M, compared to 149.7k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.08% and a Short% of Float of 2.65%.