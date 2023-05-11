Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 612090 shares were traded. FULC stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1650.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FULC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.40 and its Current Ratio is at 12.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on May 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $9 previously.

On March 10, 2023, H.C. Wainwright Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $6.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on March 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 when RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 1,923,076 shares for $13.00 per share. The transaction valued at 24,999,988 led to the insider holds 11,609,704 shares of the business.

Gould Robert J sold 6,766 shares of FULC for $101,490 on Jan 13. The Interim President & CEO now owns 499,864 shares after completing the transaction at $15.00 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 180,703 shares for $7.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,314,806 and bolstered with 9,686,628 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FULC now has a Market Capitalization of 139.58M and an Enterprise Value of -49.92M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 30.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -7.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FULC has reached a high of $15.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3778, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.0384.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FULC traded 1.28M shares on average per day over the past three months and 885.47k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.86M. Insiders hold about 4.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.44% stake in the company. Shares short for FULC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.78M with a Short Ratio of 4.78M, compared to 4.94M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.73% and a Short% of Float of 9.55%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.39 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.59 and -$2.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.95. EPS for the following year is -$2.2, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.81 and -$2.81.