Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) Stock Closes down -0.62% on Wednesday Trading

In the latest session, Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE: GEL) closed at $9.68 down -0.62% from its previous closing price of $9.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 829115 shares were traded. GEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.57.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Genesis Energy L.P.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

CapitalOne Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on November 23, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Rainsberger William W bought 2,500 shares for $9.65 per share. The transaction valued at 24,115 led to the insider holds 3,500 shares of the business.

SIMS RYAN S bought 2,000 shares of GEL for $19,400 on May 10. The President & Chief Comm Officer now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.70 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, SIMS RYAN S, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, bought 1,700 shares for $11.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,975 and bolstered with 18,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GEL now has a Market Capitalization of 1.23B and an Enterprise Value of 4.68B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GEL has reached a high of $12.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.79.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GEL has traded an average of 339.72K shares per day and 478.36k over the past ten days. A total of 122.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.46M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GEL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.4M with a Short Ratio of 2.40M, compared to 2.22M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.96% and a Short% of Float of 3.69%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GEL is 0.60, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.05.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.1. EPS for the following year is $1.54, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.54 and $1.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $383.26M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $383.26M to a low estimate of $383.26M. As of the current estimate, Genesis Energy L.P.’s year-ago sales were $721.73M, an estimated decrease of -46.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $398.84M, a decrease of -44.70% over than the figure of -$46.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $398.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $398.84M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.79B, down -22.40% from the average estimate.