Groupon Inc. (GRPN) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) closed at $3.97 in the last session, up 8.17% from day before closing price of $3.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2192399 shares were traded. GRPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7300.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GRPN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 35.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 26.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on March 01, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $48.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Barta Jan bought 6,716,966 shares for $7.28 per share. The transaction valued at 48,899,512 led to the insider holds 6,716,966 shares of the business.

Barta Jan sold 5,110,558 shares of GRPN for $37,204,862 on Dec 20. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $7.28 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, Barta Jan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,606,408 shares for $7.28 each. As a result, the insider received 11,694,650 and left with 100 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRPN now has a Market Capitalization of 108.40M and an Enterprise Value of 173.88M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.29 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRPN has reached a high of $16.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3072, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.7283.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GRPN traded on average about 1.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 881.71k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 30.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.17M. Insiders hold about 10.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GRPN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.54M with a Short Ratio of 4.54M, compared to 4.4M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.78% and a Short% of Float of 20.73%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.96 and a low estimate of -$1.68, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.21 and -$1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.47. EPS for the following year is $0.8, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.62 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $134.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $138.55M to a low estimate of $132.17M. As of the current estimate, Groupon Inc.’s year-ago sales were $153.32M, an estimated decrease of -12.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $138.07M, a decrease of -9.90% over than the figure of -$12.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $143.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $134M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $573.19M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $505.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $548.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $599.09M, down -8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $574.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $629.3M and the low estimate is $505.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.