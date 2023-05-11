Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) Stock Price Peaks at $15.80 During Trading

The closing price of Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI) was $8.59 for the day, up 79.33% from the previous closing price of $4.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17600684 shares were traded. HCDI stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.75.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of HCDI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 11.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Walker Walter Frederick bought 1,000 shares for $15.02 per share. The transaction valued at 15,017 led to the insider holds 8,000 shares of the business.

Walker Walter Frederick bought 6,000 shares of HCDI for $10,015 on Jun 14. The Director now owns 74,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.67 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Walker Walter Frederick, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,800 shares for $15.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 57,988 and bolstered with 7,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HCDI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.26M and an Enterprise Value of 201.84M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.64 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCDI has reached a high of $49.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.67.

Shares Statistics:

HCDI traded an average of 190.25K shares per day over the past three months and 2.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 0.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.54M. Insiders hold about 25.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HCDI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 72.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 42.31k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.10% and a Short% of Float of 12.94%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$3.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$3.4 and a low estimate of -$3.4, while EPS last year was $3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$5.46, with high estimates of -$5.46 and low estimates of -$5.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.77 and -$1.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.77. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.04.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.6M to a low estimate of $12.6M. As of the current estimate, Harbor Custom Development Inc.’s year-ago sales were $26.34M, an estimated decrease of -52.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.9M, a decrease of -58.40% less than the figure of -$52.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.9M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCDI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $63.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $63.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $63.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $72.35M, down -12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $145.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $145.1M and the low estimate is $145.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 129.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.