Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $11.95 in the prior trading day, Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) closed at $9.86, down -17.49%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2032763 shares were traded. HCAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.45.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HCAT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on April 20, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $16.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Alger Jason sold 2,967 shares for $14.23 per share. The transaction valued at 42,229 led to the insider holds 55,323 shares of the business.

Hunt Bryan Truman sold 760 shares of HCAT for $10,898 on Mar 03. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 232,826 shares after completing the transaction at $14.34 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Llewelyn Linda, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 662 shares for $13.82 each. As a result, the insider received 9,149 and left with 49,045 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HCAT now has a Market Capitalization of 721.57M and an Enterprise Value of 606.05M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.19 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCAT has reached a high of $18.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.62.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 480.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 533.09k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 53.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.02M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.90% stake in the company. Shares short for HCAT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.74M with a Short Ratio of 1.74M, compared to 1.86M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.09% and a Short% of Float of 3.54%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.32 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $72.85M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $74.7M to a low estimate of $71.67M. As of the current estimate, Health Catalyst Inc.’s year-ago sales were $70.63M, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $73.7M, an increase of 10.30% over than the figure of $3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $75.26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72.3M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $294.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $291M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $293.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $276.24M, up 6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $329.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $340.9M and the low estimate is $320.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.