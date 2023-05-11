High and low EPS estimates for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)’s current quarter

As of close of business last night, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.67, up 8.06% from its previous closing price of $0.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 438576 shares were traded. MTNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6200.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MTNB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.10 and its Current Ratio is at 8.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2020, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $3.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on January 27, 2020, with a $3 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTNB now has a Market Capitalization of 97.81M and an Enterprise Value of 73.17M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 45.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 22.95 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTNB has reached a high of $0.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5069, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6259.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MTNB traded 382.33K shares on average per day over the past three months and 263.66k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 216.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 208.61M. Insiders hold about 2.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MTNB as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.63M with a Short Ratio of 1.63M, compared to 1.22M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.75% and a Short% of Float of 0.77%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.12.