How is Shift4 Payments Inc.’s (NYSE: FOUR) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) closed the day trading at $60.53 up 0.25% from the previous closing price of $60.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1595651 shares were traded. FOUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.59.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FOUR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 14, 2023, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $80.

SMBC Nikko Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on April 11, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $85.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Frankel Jordan sold 7,000 shares for $71.05 per share. The transaction valued at 497,350 led to the insider holds 267,753 shares of the business.

Disman Nancy sold 1,500 shares of FOUR for $107,475 on Mar 09. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 375,165 shares after completing the transaction at $71.65 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Goldsmith-Grover Sarah, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $70.00 each. As a result, the insider received 70,000 and left with 5,720 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FOUR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.69B and an Enterprise Value of 4.68B. As of this moment, Shift4’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 66.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOUR has reached a high of $76.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.69.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FOUR traded about 1.70M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FOUR traded about 1.53M shares per day. A total of 84.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.39M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.36% stake in the company. Shares short for FOUR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 9.38M with a Short Ratio of 9.38M, compared to 8.39M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.81% and a Short% of Float of 18.95%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.8 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.02 and $1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.42. EPS for the following year is $3.13, with 13 analysts recommending between $4.08 and $2.21.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $643.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $667.93M to a low estimate of $615M. As of the current estimate, Shift4 Payments Inc.’s year-ago sales were $506.7M, an estimated increase of 26.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $736.26M, an increase of 33.80% over than the figure of $26.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $783.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $711.49M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.99B, up 33.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.8B and the low estimate is $3.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.