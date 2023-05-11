How is Sphere Entertainment Co.’s (NYSE: SPHR) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

In the latest session, Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) closed at $25.96 down -12.80% from its previous closing price of $29.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 945625 shares were traded. SPHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.20.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sphere Entertainment Co.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPHR now has a Market Capitalization of 2.09B and an Enterprise Value of 4.19B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 101.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPHR has reached a high of $32.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.38.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SPHR has traded an average of 460.66K shares per day and 601.06k over the past ten days. A total of 34.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.43M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SPHR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.69M with a Short Ratio of 3.82M, compared to 2.41M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.79% and a Short% of Float of 13.20%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.97 and a low estimate of -$0.7, while EPS last year was -$0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.67, with high estimates of -$0.63 and low estimates of -$2.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.99 and -$2.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.03. EPS for the following year is $2.23, with 4 analysts recommending between $5.02 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $484.23M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $488M to a low estimate of $481M. As of the current estimate, Sphere Entertainment Co.’s year-ago sales were $460.13M, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $441.27M, a decrease of -2.70% less than the figure of $5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $462.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $422M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.72B, up 13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.68B and the low estimate is $2.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.