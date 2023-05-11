Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

The price of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) closed at $0.40 in the last session, up 0.35% from day before closing price of $0.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0014 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1112563 shares were traded. HYMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4073 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3910.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HYMC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.80 and its Current Ratio is at 15.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on October 23, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Jennings Rebecca bought 11,940 shares for $0.42 per share. The transaction valued at 5,009 led to the insider holds 11,940 shares of the business.

GARRETT DIANE R sold 12,700 shares of HYMC for $5,039 on May 03. The President and CEO now owns 2,193,076 shares after completing the transaction at $0.40 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Mudrick Capital Management, L., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 600,000 shares for $0.53 each. As a result, the insider received 317,640 and left with 13,646,677 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HYMC now has a Market Capitalization of 80.11M and an Enterprise Value of 85.53M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HYMC has reached a high of $1.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4051, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6121.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HYMC traded on average about 5.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.37M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 200.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.44M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HYMC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 13.01M with a Short Ratio of 13.01M, compared to 12.23M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.50% and a Short% of Float of 7.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.25.