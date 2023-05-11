I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI).

The price of Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) closed at $1.90 in the last session, down -2.06% from day before closing price of $1.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 773245 shares were traded. GCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GCI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Tarica Laurence bought 100,000 shares for $2.25 per share. The transaction valued at 225,000 led to the insider holds 753,244 shares of the business.

Reed Michael bought 500,000 shares of GCI for $1,220,000 on Aug 08. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,836,335 shares after completing the transaction at $2.44 per share. On May 25, another insider, Louis John Jeffry, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,604 shares for $3.64 each. As a result, the insider received 27,679 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GCI now has a Market Capitalization of 299.58M and an Enterprise Value of 1.59B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GCI has reached a high of $4.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0152, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1353.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GCI traded on average about 1.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 149.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.12M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GCI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 13.82M with a Short Ratio of 13.86M, compared to 14.45M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.27% and a Short% of Float of 11.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.28 and -$0.21.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $702.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $702.3M to a low estimate of $702.3M. As of the current estimate, Gannett Co. Inc.’s year-ago sales were $748.66M, an estimated decrease of -6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $686.6M, a decrease of -7.90% less than the figure of -$6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $686.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $686.6M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.95B, down -6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.71B and the low estimate is $2.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.