I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP).

The closing price of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) was $3.47 for the day, up 16.05% from the previous closing price of $2.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2175531 shares were traded. IMPP stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9900.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of IMPP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMPP now has a Market Capitalization of 52.58M and an Enterprise Value of 3.65M. As of this moment, Imperial’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMPP has reached a high of $14.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7956, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4828.

Shares Statistics:

IMPP traded an average of 872.79K shares per day over the past three months and 1.82M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.19M. Shares short for IMPP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.31M with a Short Ratio of 1.07M, compared to 1.01M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.05% and a Short% of Float of 8.18%.