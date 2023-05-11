In spite of FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:NOTE) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

The closing price of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) was $1.99 for the day, up 23.60% from the previous closing price of $1.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12175968 shares were traded. NOTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NOTE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 30, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NOTE now has a Market Capitalization of 279.56M and an Enterprise Value of 417.04M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.67 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOTE has reached a high of $12.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8876, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1245.

Shares Statistics:

NOTE traded an average of 2.16M shares per day over the past three months and 1.78M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 132.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.13M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NOTE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.75M with a Short Ratio of 4.75M, compared to 5.29M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.55% and a Short% of Float of 21.55%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $31.5M to a low estimate of $31.11M. As of the current estimate, FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $26.07M, an estimated increase of 20.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $33.25M, an increase of 22.40% over than the figure of $20.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $33.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $32.61M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $139M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $136.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $137.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $113.77M, up 21.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $160.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $167M and the low estimate is $156.67M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.