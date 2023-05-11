In spite of RumbleON Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RMBL) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

The price of RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) closed at $9.19 in the last session, up 23.36% from day before closing price of $7.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 630857 shares were traded. RMBL stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.15.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RMBL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 14, 2021, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $47.

On September 15, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $55.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on September 15, 2021, with a $55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Stone House Capital Management bought 50,000 shares for $8.21 per share. The transaction valued at 410,500 led to the insider holds 1,800,000 shares of the business.

Alexander Adam bought 1,717 shares of RMBL for $44,853 on Aug 15. The Director now owns 28,799 shares after completing the transaction at $26.12 per share. On May 31, another insider, Tkach Mark, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $15.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 477,300 and bolstered with 2,621,028 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RMBL now has a Market Capitalization of 142.02M and an Enterprise Value of 847.67M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.47 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RMBL has reached a high of $27.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.09.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RMBL traded on average about 179.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 159.63k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 15.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.23M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RMBL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.89M with a Short Ratio of 1.89M, compared to 1.97M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.53% and a Short% of Float of 26.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.49 and -$0.47.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $334.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $367.89M to a low estimate of $312.58M. As of the current estimate, RumbleON Inc.’s year-ago sales were $459.92M, an estimated decrease of -27.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $421.9M, a decrease of -22.70% over than the figure of -$27.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $452.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $399.52M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RMBL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.79B, down -16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.86B and the low estimate is $1.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.