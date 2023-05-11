In the case of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP), what’s next?

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) closed the day trading at $22.92 down -1.76% from the previous closing price of $23.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 514505 shares were traded. CEQP stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.64.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CEQP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on March 14, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $28 from $31 previously.

On March 02, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $31.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on December 16, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $35.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Chord Energy Corp sold 11,400,000 shares for $26.71 per share. The transaction valued at 304,490,580 led to the insider holds 9,585,668 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CEQP now has a Market Capitalization of 2.57B and an Enterprise Value of 5.97B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CEQP has reached a high of $31.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.98.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CEQP traded about 491.05K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CEQP traded about 497.37k shares per day. A total of 105.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.39M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CEQP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.05M with a Short Ratio of 5.17M, compared to 5M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.80% and a Short% of Float of 6.70%.

Dividends & Splits

CEQP’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.62, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.65.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.4 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.36 and $1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.49. EPS for the following year is $1.85, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.01 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $1.37B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.58B to a low estimate of $1.16B. As of the current estimate, Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s year-ago sales were $1.45B, an estimated decrease of -5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.3B, a decrease of -16.80% less than the figure of -$5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.17B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CEQP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6B, down -8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.22B and the low estimate is $5.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.