In the case of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE), what’s next?

In the latest session, Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) closed at $44.56 down -3.11% from its previous closing price of $45.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2210162 shares were traded. LITE stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.56.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on May 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $40 from $55 previously.

On April 17, 2023, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $54 to $60.

Rosenblatt Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 06, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $77 to $48.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Sepe Matthew Joseph sold 3,030 shares for $86.20 per share. The transaction valued at 261,183 led to the insider holds 25,288 shares of the business.

Ali Wajid sold 8,781 shares of LITE for $811,937 on Aug 23. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 31,194 shares after completing the transaction at $92.47 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Lillie Brian, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $90.00 each. As a result, the insider received 180,000 and left with 12,837 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LITE now has a Market Capitalization of 3.28B and an Enterprise Value of 3.99B. As of this moment, Lumentum’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 122.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LITE has reached a high of $96.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.13.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LITE has traded an average of 1.08M shares per day and 1.11M over the past ten days. A total of 68.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.85M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.35% stake in the company. Shares short for LITE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.84M with a Short Ratio of 5.84M, compared to 6.11M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.53% and a Short% of Float of 9.99%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.09 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $1.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.55 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.31 and $4.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.76. EPS for the following year is $4.45, with 15 analysts recommending between $6 and $2.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $374.79M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $403M to a low estimate of $358.8M. As of the current estimate, Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $422.1M, an estimated decrease of -11.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $405.31M, a decrease of -19.50% less than the figure of -$11.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $490.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $360.9M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LITE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.71B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2B and the low estimate is $1.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.