In What Direction Will Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock Goes From Here?

The price of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) closed at $1.71 in the last session, up 32.05% from day before closing price of $1.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4150 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8545997 shares were traded. CRVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3200.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CRVS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 27, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.

Mizuho Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 10, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Jones William Benton bought 20,000 shares for $0.79 per share. The transaction valued at 15,800 led to the insider holds 133,773 shares of the business.

MILLER RICHARD A MD bought 10,000 shares of CRVS for $7,812 on Dec 14. The President and CEO now owns 1,490,119 shares after completing the transaction at $0.78 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, LEA LEIV, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $0.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,364 and bolstered with 133,238 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRVS now has a Market Capitalization of 49.60M and an Enterprise Value of 9.89M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRVS has reached a high of $1.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9352, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8952.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CRVS traded on average about 248.56K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.11M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 46.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.55M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CRVS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 147.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 158.32k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.32% and a Short% of Float of 0.43%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.41, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.48.