In What Direction Will GlycoMimetics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ: GLYC) was $1.76 for the day, up 15.79% from the previous closing price of $1.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 524813 shares were traded. GLYC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5200.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of GLYC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on November 12, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $4 from $3 previously.

On November 14, 2019, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

SunTrust Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 05, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Johnson Bruce S bought 13,500 shares for $1.57 per share. The transaction valued at 21,195 led to the insider holds 138,980 shares of the business.

Invus Public Equities, L.P. bought 200,000 shares of GLYC for $350,760 on Feb 23. The 10% Owner now owns 8,489,064 shares after completing the transaction at $1.75 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, Invus Public Equities, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 150,000 shares for $1.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 268,995 and bolstered with 8,289,064 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLYC now has a Market Capitalization of 90.59M and an Enterprise Value of 43.63M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 581.78 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLYC has reached a high of $4.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4220, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5312.

Shares Statistics:

GLYC traded an average of 929.22K shares per day over the past three months and 187.36k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.08M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GLYC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.35M with a Short Ratio of 1.35M, compared to 2.04M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.10% and a Short% of Float of 3.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.74. EPS for the following year is -$0.76, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.7 and -$0.86.