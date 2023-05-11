In What Direction Will Mega Matrix Corp.’s (AMEX:MPU) Stock Goes From Here?

As of close of business last night, Mega Matrix Corp.’s stock clocked out at $1.77, down -3.28% from its previous closing price of $1.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 673496 shares were traded. MPU stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6199.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MPU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MPU now has a Market Capitalization of 51.45M and an Enterprise Value of 44.07M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 27.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 44.66 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MPU has reached a high of $2.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5986, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6201.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MPU traded 28.76K shares on average per day over the past three months and 105.74k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.49M. Insiders hold about 21.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MPU as of Apr 27, 2023 were 134.08k with a Short Ratio of 0.13M, compared to 92.65k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.42% and a Short% of Float of 0.57%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.