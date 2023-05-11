Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The closing price of Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) was $6.63 for the day, up 1.22% from the previous closing price of $6.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 603386 shares were traded. INZY stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.47.

Ratios:

Our analysis of INZY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.90 and its Current Ratio is at 8.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on March 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $6 from $4.50 previously.

On May 26, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $5.

On February 07, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $33.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on February 07, 2022, with a $33 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Hopfner Robert Lorne bought 344,592 shares for $4.54 per share. The transaction valued at 1,563,724 led to the insider holds 3,213,586 shares of the business.

Hopfner Robert Lorne bought 156,766 shares of INZY for $652,335 on Mar 28. The Director now owns 2,868,994 shares after completing the transaction at $4.16 per share. On Mar 27, another insider, Hopfner Robert Lorne, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 51,074 shares for $3.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 188,729 and bolstered with 2,712,228 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INZY now has a Market Capitalization of 237.84M and an Enterprise Value of 116.75M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INZY has reached a high of $7.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.92.

Shares Statistics:

INZY traded an average of 1.77M shares per day over the past three months and 455.54k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.82M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.70% stake in the company. Shares short for INZY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 878.56k with a Short Ratio of 0.88M, compared to 2.05M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.01% and a Short% of Float of 2.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.42 and -$1.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.78. EPS for the following year is -$1.83, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.27 and -$2.44.