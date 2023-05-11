Inter & Co Inc. (INTR)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Inter & Co Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.17, up 9.60% from its previous closing price of $1.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 571228 shares were traded. INTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of INTR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on January 31, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $4.20 from $4.60 previously.

On September 06, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $3.90 to $5.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INTR now has a Market Capitalization of 771.60M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INTR has reached a high of $4.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7500, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5858.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that INTR traded 356.31K shares on average per day over the past three months and 270.08k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 403.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 203.19M. Insiders hold about 28.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.70% stake in the company. Shares short for INTR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 275.89k with a Short Ratio of 0.28M, compared to 481.73k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.07% and a Short% of Float of 0.13%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.39 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $234.42M. It ranges from a high estimate of $237.94M to a low estimate of $230.89M. As of the current estimate, Inter & Co Inc.’s year-ago sales were $171.93M, an estimated increase of 36.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $256.66M, an increase of 54.00% over than the figure of $36.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $266.55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $246.76M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $892.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $969.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $710.96M, up 36.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.4B and the low estimate is $1.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.