International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) closed the day trading at $25.86 down -4.08% from the previous closing price of $26.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2850295 shares were traded. IGT stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.77.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IGT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on April 20, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $43.

On May 12, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30 to $26.

On December 17, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $43.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on December 17, 2021, with a $43 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IGT now has a Market Capitalization of 5.32B and an Enterprise Value of 10.79B. As of this moment, International’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IGT has reached a high of $28.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.97.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IGT traded about 1.29M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IGT traded about 1.74M shares per day. A total of 199.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.87M. Insiders hold about 46.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.50% stake in the company. Shares short for IGT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.09M with a Short Ratio of 2.09M, compared to 2.78M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.05% and a Short% of Float of 1.94%.

Dividends & Splits

IGT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.80, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.97%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for IGT, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 02, 2003 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.17 and $1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.65. EPS for the following year is $1.77, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.45 and $1.21.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $1.01B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.04B to a low estimate of $992M. As of the current estimate, International Game Technology PLC’s year-ago sales were $1.02B, an estimated decrease of -0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.03B, an increase of 2.40% over than the figure of -$0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.02B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IGT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.22B, down -0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.44B and the low estimate is $4.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.