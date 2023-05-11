Invest in Lyft Inc. (LYFT) to keep your portfolio healthy

In the latest session, Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) closed at $8.86 up 2.78% from its previous closing price of $8.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18721148 shares were traded. LYFT stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.48.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lyft Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on February 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $21.25 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Wilderotter Mary Agnes sold 1,826 shares for $10.16 per share. The transaction valued at 18,544 led to the insider holds 35,078 shares of the business.

Wilderotter Mary Agnes sold 1,826 shares of LYFT for $30,403 on Feb 01. The Director now owns 36,904 shares after completing the transaction at $16.65 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, Wilderotter Mary Agnes, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,826 shares for $10.87 each. As a result, the insider received 19,854 and left with 38,730 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LYFT now has a Market Capitalization of 3.26B and an Enterprise Value of 2.51B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.59 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LYFT has reached a high of $21.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.74.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LYFT has traded an average of 23.40M shares per day and 28.11M over the past ten days. A total of 365.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 317.48M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LYFT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 48.8M with a Short Ratio of 48.80M, compared to 53.21M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.91% and a Short% of Float of 15.56%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 21 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 25 analysts recommending between $1.12 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 32 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.02B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.1B to a low estimate of $992.7M. As of the current estimate, Lyft Inc.’s year-ago sales were $990.75M, an estimated increase of 3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 32 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.09B, an increase of 3.20% less than the figure of $3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.03B.

A total of 41 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LYFT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.1B, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 41 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.37B and the low estimate is $4.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.