Investing in MBIA Inc. (MBI) is a safe bet with a significant edge

MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) closed the day trading at $7.80 down -17.20% from the previous closing price of $9.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2095969 shares were traded. MBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.48.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MBI, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 28, 2022, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $14.

On February 05, 2018, Keefe Bruyette started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $7.Keefe Bruyette initiated its Mkt Perform rating on February 05, 2018, with a $7 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MBI now has a Market Capitalization of 586.47M and an Enterprise Value of 2.40B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MBI has reached a high of $14.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.46.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MBI traded about 520.30K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MBI traded about 587.22k shares per day. A total of 49.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.86M. Insiders hold about 12.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MBI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.96M with a Short Ratio of 1.96M, compared to 2.17M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.57% and a Short% of Float of 4.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.47, while EPS last year was -$0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.48 and -$1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.69. EPS for the following year is -$1, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.19 and -$1.9.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $7.33M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8M to a low estimate of $6M. As of the current estimate, MBIA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10M, an estimated decrease of -26.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.27M, a decrease of -19.20% over than the figure of -$26.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53M, down -44.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31M and the low estimate is $22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.