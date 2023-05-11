Investing in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) is a safe bet with a significant edge

After finishing at $0.24 in the prior trading day, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) closed at $0.23, down -4.41%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0105 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1943943 shares were traded. SONN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2402 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2050.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SONN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Mohan Pankaj bought 60,000 shares for $0.58 per share. The transaction valued at 35,100 led to the insider holds 181,731 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SONN now has a Market Capitalization of 7.59M and an Enterprise Value of 6.13M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 23.80 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SONN has reached a high of $4.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4344, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4531.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.2M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 20.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.23M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SONN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 921.7k with a Short Ratio of 0.92M, compared to 120.31k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.56% and a Short% of Float of 4.59%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.43 and a low estimate of -$0.56, while EPS last year was -$1.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.82 and -$1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.88. EPS for the following year is -$0.95, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.95 and -$0.95.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $300k in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $300k and the low estimate is $300k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 100.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.