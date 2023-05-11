Is The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) closed the day trading at $36.14 down -7.76% from the previous closing price of $39.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3253426 shares were traded. NYT stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.78.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NYT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 102.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on February 09, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $36 from $25 previously.

On December 16, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $37.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when KOPIT LEVIEN MEREDITH A. sold 29,758 shares for $40.05 per share. The transaction valued at 1,191,751 led to the insider holds 74,610 shares of the business.

Caputo Roland A. sold 12,500 shares of NYT for $493,008 on Feb 10. The EVP and CFO now owns 62,853 shares after completing the transaction at $39.44 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Perpich David S., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,478 shares for $35.71 each. As a result, the insider received 231,336 and left with 19,699 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NYT now has a Market Capitalization of 6.49B and an Enterprise Value of 6.20B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NYT has reached a high of $42.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.41.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NYT traded about 934.97K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NYT traded about 1.12M shares per day. A total of 165.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.81M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NYT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.87M with a Short Ratio of 4.87M, compared to 5.2M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.96% and a Short% of Float of 3.04%.

Dividends & Splits

NYT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.44, up from 0.36 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.66. The current Payout Ratio is 34.50% for NYT, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.26. EPS for the following year is $1.45, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.62 and $1.32.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $571M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $582M to a low estimate of $565M. As of the current estimate, The New York Times Company’s year-ago sales were $537.42M, an estimated increase of 6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $585.4M, an increase of 5.30% less than the figure of $6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $596.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $578M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NYT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.31B, up 4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.65B and the low estimate is $2.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.