Is this a Prime Time To acquire VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) stock

After finishing at $8.64 in the prior trading day, VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) closed at $7.99, down -7.52%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 765130 shares were traded. VZIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.77.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VZIO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 94.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on December 01, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On March 04, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $20 to $16.

On December 08, 2021, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on December 08, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Townsend Adam R. sold 19,933 shares for $11.02 per share. The transaction valued at 219,721 led to the insider holds 491,486 shares of the business.

Townsend Adam R. sold 67 shares of VZIO for $744 on Nov 14. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 510,419 shares after completing the transaction at $11.10 per share. On Oct 25, another insider, AmTRAN Technology Co. Ltd., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 82,236 shares for $10.91 each. As a result, the insider received 897,420 and left with 10,896,576 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VZIO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.81B and an Enterprise Value of 1.46B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 147.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VZIO has reached a high of $13.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.62.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 393.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 375.4k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 194.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.05M. Insiders hold about 12.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VZIO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.86M with a Short Ratio of 2.86M, compared to 3.07M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.46% and a Short% of Float of 3.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $353.37M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $395.4M to a low estimate of $332.62M. As of the current estimate, VIZIO Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $485.5M, an estimated decrease of -27.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $404.18M, a decrease of -1.20% over than the figure of -$27.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $443M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $375.9M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VZIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.86B, down -4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.08B and the low estimate is $1.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.