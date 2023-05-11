Is Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $40.86 in the prior trading day, Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) closed at $40.81, down -0.12%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3319990 shares were traded. WOLF stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.20.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WOLF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 17, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $100 to $65.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $95 to $66.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when REPLOGLE JOHN B bought 10,566 shares for $47.54 per share. The transaction valued at 502,308 led to the insider holds 81,405 shares of the business.

LOWE GREGG A bought 5,450 shares of WOLF for $250,357 on Apr 28. The PRESIDENT & CEO now owns 524,855 shares after completing the transaction at $45.94 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, LE DUY LOAN T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $90.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 272,840 and bolstered with 5,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WOLF now has a Market Capitalization of 7.14B and an Enterprise Value of 7.69B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.41 whereas that against EBITDA is -45.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WOLF has reached a high of $125.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.51.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.49M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 124.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.34M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 112.05% stake in the company. Shares short for WOLF as of Apr 27, 2023 were 16.35M with a Short Ratio of 16.35M, compared to 15.11M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.14% and a Short% of Float of 19.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.54, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.12 and -$0.86.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $222.88M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $230M to a low estimate of $221.8M. As of the current estimate, Wolfspeed Inc.’s year-ago sales were $228.5M, an estimated decrease of -2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $233.1M, a decrease of -2.60% less than the figure of -$2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $243.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $224M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WOLF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $916.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $907.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $909.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $746.2M, up 21.80% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.2B and the low estimate is $1.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.