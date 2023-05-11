It’s a good day to be an Lilium N.V. (LILM) shareholder

The closing price of Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) was $1.04 for the day, up 11.91% from the previous closing price of $0.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1107 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6113462 shares were traded. LILM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0701 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8800.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of LILM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on March 14, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.

On December 07, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $2 to $1.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LILM now has a Market Capitalization of 244.24M and an Enterprise Value of 39.25M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LILM has reached a high of $3.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6815, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4968.

Shares Statistics:

LILM traded an average of 3.29M shares per day over the past three months and 10.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 397.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.03M. Insiders hold about 63.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LILM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 10.7M with a Short Ratio of 10.70M, compared to 10.59M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.69% and a Short% of Float of 5.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.