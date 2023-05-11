It’s a good day to be an Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Palisade Bio Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.59, down -1.24% from its previous closing price of $1.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 602530 shares were traded.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PALI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Finley John David bought 19,481 shares for $0.14 per share. The transaction valued at 2,799 led to the insider holds 148,727 shares of the business.

Finley John David bought 7,350 shares of PALI for $1,176 on Aug 23. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 129,246 shares after completing the transaction at $0.16 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Finley John David, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $0.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,000 and bolstered with 121,896 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PALI now has a Market Capitalization of 10.87M and an Enterprise Value of -1.11M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PALI has reached a high of $32.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9018, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8657.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PALI traded 1.54M shares on average per day over the past three months and 347.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.36M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PALI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 327.27k with a Short Ratio of 0.33M, compared to 105.65k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.66% and a Short% of Float of 5.70%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.66 and a low estimate of -$0.79, while EPS last year was -$13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.6, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.66 and -$3.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.37. EPS for the following year is -$1.98, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.82 and -$2.15.