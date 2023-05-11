It’s a good day to be an Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) shareholder

The price of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) closed at $1.87 in the last session, up 10.65% from day before closing price of $1.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 554838 shares were traded. PRTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PRTK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

WBB Securities Upgraded its Buy to Strong Buy on February 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $11.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when DONDERO JAMES D bought 100,000 shares for $1.73 per share. The transaction valued at 173,000 led to the insider holds 2,156,000 shares of the business.

DONDERO JAMES D bought 106,000 shares of PRTK for $187,620 on Mar 22. The 10% Owner now owns 2,056,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.77 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, DONDERO JAMES D, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 242,500 shares for $1.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 421,950 and bolstered with 1,307,617 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRTK now has a Market Capitalization of 149.46M and an Enterprise Value of 373.63M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.48 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRTK has reached a high of $3.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0008, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2964.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PRTK traded on average about 734.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 489.45k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 55.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.32M. Insiders hold about 7.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PRTK as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.76M with a Short Ratio of 4.76M, compared to 4.24M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.31% and a Short% of Float of 10.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.84 and -$1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.91 and -$0.61.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $33.98M. It ranges from a high estimate of $35.05M to a low estimate of $32.5M. As of the current estimate, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $29.64M, an estimated increase of 14.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $38.28M, an increase of 26.70% over than the figure of $14.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $38.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.9M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $169.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $143.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $153.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $160.27M, down -4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $224.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $260.18M and the low estimate is $187.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 46.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.