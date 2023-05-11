It’s an appealing income play to consider CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY)

The closing price of CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) was $0.20 for the day, up 5.67% from the previous closing price of $0.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0110 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1010800 shares were traded. CNEY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2173 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1880.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CNEY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNEY now has a Market Capitalization of 9.41M and an Enterprise Value of -4.44M. As of this moment, CN’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.11 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNEY has reached a high of $2.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2207, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2011.

Shares Statistics:

CNEY traded an average of 949.08K shares per day over the past three months and 855.01k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.06M. Insiders hold about 23.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CNEY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 637.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.64M, compared to 63.64k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.21% and a Short% of Float of 1.28%.