It’s an appealing income play to consider Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)

The price of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) closed at $0.91 in the last session, up 12.01% from day before closing price of $0.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0976 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4668973 shares were traded. PGY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9384 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8180.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PGY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on April 26, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

On February 16, 2023, Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $1.50 to $3.

On January 13, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $1.25.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on January 13, 2023, with a $1.25 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PGY now has a Market Capitalization of 674.26M and an Enterprise Value of 575.72M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.84 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGY has reached a high of $34.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9668, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1581.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PGY traded on average about 2.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.43M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 683.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 225.13M. Insiders hold about 26.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PGY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.87M with a Short Ratio of 3.84M, compared to 4.38M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.55% and a Short% of Float of 1.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.01 and -$0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.09. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.12 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $822.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $780.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $797.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $748.93M, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.14B and the low estimate is $914.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.