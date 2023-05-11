JOYY Inc. (YY) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

After finishing at $29.27 in the prior trading day, JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) closed at $27.98, down -4.41%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 546821 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of YY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 16, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $40.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on March 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YY now has a Market Capitalization of 2.05B and an Enterprise Value of -979.32M. As of this moment, JOYY’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.41 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YY has reached a high of $42.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.14.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 581.56K shares per day over the past 3-months and 391.07k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 75.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.41M. Insiders hold about 1.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.10% stake in the company. Shares short for YY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.31M with a Short Ratio of 2.31M, compared to 2.65M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, YY’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.04, compared to 2.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.49 and $1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.78. EPS for the following year is $2.17, with 15 analysts recommending between $3.23 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $564.62M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $569.1M to a low estimate of $561M. As of the current estimate, JOYY Inc.’s year-ago sales were $623.78M, an estimated decrease of -9.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $576.57M, a decrease of -3.30% over than the figure of -$9.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $589M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $563.27M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.41B, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.81B and the low estimate is $2.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.