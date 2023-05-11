Lands’ End Inc. (LE)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

Lands’ End Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) closed the day trading at $6.78 up 2.42% from the previous closing price of $6.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 979452 shares were traded. LE stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.46.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on April 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $15 from $35 previously.

On January 19, 2021, Craig Hallum Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $35.

Craig Hallum Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 16, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LE now has a Market Capitalization of 291.39M and an Enterprise Value of 625.59M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LE has reached a high of $18.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.51.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LE traded about 166.45K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LE traded about 220.18k shares per day. A total of 32.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.12M. Insiders hold about 61.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 882.09k with a Short Ratio of 0.88M, compared to 1.03M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.72% and a Short% of Float of 6.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $529.6M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $521.9M to a low estimate of $515M. As of the current estimate, Lands’ End Inc.’s year-ago sales were $555.38M, an estimated decrease of -4.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $301.22M, a decrease of -0.80% over than the figure of -$4.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $302.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $300.04M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.64B, down -5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.6B and the low estimate is $1.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.