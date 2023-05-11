loanDepot Inc. (LDI) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of loanDepot Inc. (NYSE: LDI) was $1.79 for the day, up 2.29% from the previous closing price of $1.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 514312 shares were traded. LDI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7201.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of LDI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on May 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Binowitz Dan sold 9,999 shares for $1.71 per share. The transaction valued at 17,053 led to the insider holds 553,352 shares of the business.

Walsh Jeff Alexander sold 13,471 shares of LDI for $22,658 on May 08. The President, LDI Mortgage now owns 4,242,572 shares after completing the transaction at $1.68 per share. On May 08, another insider, Binowitz Dan, who serves as the Managing Director of the company, sold 9,999 shares for $1.68 each. As a result, the insider received 16,765 and left with 563,351 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LDI now has a Market Capitalization of 286.83M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LDI has reached a high of $3.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7126, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7529.

Shares Statistics:

LDI traded an average of 371.90K shares per day over the past three months and 293.03k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 168.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.20M. Insiders hold about 7.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LDI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.12M with a Short Ratio of 3.12M, compared to 3M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 5.97%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.08, LDI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.53. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.55 and -$0.33.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $275M to a low estimate of $219M. As of the current estimate, loanDepot Inc.’s year-ago sales were $273.27M, an estimated decrease of -12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $263.45M, an increase of 8.40% over than the figure of -$12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $280.49M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $235.15M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LDI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $671.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $923.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22B, down -24.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.73B and the low estimate is $888.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.