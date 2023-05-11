Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs MESA

After finishing at $2.06 in the prior trading day, Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) closed at $1.50, down -27.18%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.5600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2153076 shares were traded. MESA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3800.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MESA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 07, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $8.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on December 10, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $7.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MESA now has a Market Capitalization of 96.61M and an Enterprise Value of 743.08M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MESA has reached a high of $3.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4088, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1440.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 314.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 483.67k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 36.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.88M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MESA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 386.44k with a Short Ratio of 0.39M, compared to 407.65k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 0.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.52, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.51. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.57 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $138.72M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $150M to a low estimate of $128.17M. As of the current estimate, Mesa Air Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $123.21M, an estimated increase of 12.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $151.44M, an increase of 12.70% over than the figure of $12.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $161M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $145M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MESA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $618.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $580M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $593.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $531M, up 11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $606.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $703.36M and the low estimate is $492M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.