MMTec Inc. (MTC) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) closed at $1.04 up 10.37% from its previous closing price of $0.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0744 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1361730 shares were traded. MTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9350.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MMTec Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.57M and an Enterprise Value of -3.36M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 83.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -3.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTC has reached a high of $8.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4352, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3964.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MTC has traded an average of 1.54M shares per day and 2.05M over the past ten days. A total of 3.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.91M. Insiders hold about 1.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MTC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 65.99k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 212.03k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.08% and a Short% of Float of 0.08%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.