Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The closing price of Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVLA) was $1.53 for the day, up 3.34% from the previous closing price of $1.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0444 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1553704 shares were traded. MVLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4800.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of MVLA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.00 and its Current Ratio is at 0.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MVLA now has a Market Capitalization of 71.98M and an Enterprise Value of 72.91M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.33 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MVLA has reached a high of $10.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6029, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.5301.

Shares Statistics:

MVLA traded an average of 789.58K shares per day over the past three months and 291.64k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.04M. Insiders hold about 25.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.99% stake in the company. Shares short for MVLA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 561.62k with a Short Ratio of 0.56M, compared to 267.33k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.11% and a Short% of Float of 1.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.04 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $67M and the low estimate is $67M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 42.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.