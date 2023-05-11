Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) was $1.46 for the day, down -1.35% from the previous closing price of $1.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1163557 shares were traded. GRIL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4550.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of GRIL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Frost Malcolm B. bought 6,579 shares for $0.76 per share. The transaction valued at 5,000 led to the insider holds 65,988 shares of the business.

Mohan Kevin James bought 3,000 shares of GRIL for $2,280 on Dec 20. The Chief Investment Officer now owns 163,963 shares after completing the transaction at $0.76 per share. On Dec 19, another insider, Roper Michael John, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $0.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,460 and bolstered with 158,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRIL now has a Market Capitalization of 37.23M and an Enterprise Value of 30.90M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.19 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRIL has reached a high of $1.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2568, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7819.

Shares Statistics:

GRIL traded an average of 297.59K shares per day over the past three months and 282.99k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.25M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GRIL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 947.6k with a Short Ratio of 0.95M, compared to 1.12M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.23% and a Short% of Float of 3.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.