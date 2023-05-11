Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) closed at $0.41 down -25.59% from its previous closing price of $0.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1393 from its previous closing price. On the day, 603306 shares were traded. NEPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5201 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4030.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEPT now has a Market Capitalization of 6.17M and an Enterprise Value of 21.40M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.41 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEPT has reached a high of $6.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5502, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9962.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NEPT has traded an average of 71.90K shares per day and 120.67k over the past ten days. A total of 11.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.92M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NEPT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 266.23k with a Short Ratio of 0.27M, compared to 386.81k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.22% and a Short% of Float of 2.28%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$3.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.08 and -$4.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.08. EPS for the following year is -$0.81, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.81 and -$0.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $11.28M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $11.28M to a low estimate of $11.28M. As of the current estimate, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.96M, an estimated increase of 2.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $40.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $40.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $45.88M, down -11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $68.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $68.64M and the low estimate is $68.64M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 68.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.