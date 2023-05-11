Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) was $6.86 for the day, down -3.92% from the previous closing price of $7.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3059140 shares were traded. OSCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.26.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of OSCR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 14, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $5.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on June 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Blackley Richard Scott sold 30,764 shares for $4.88 per share. The transaction valued at 150,156 led to the insider holds 369,521 shares of the business.

Quane Alessandrea C. sold 12,473 shares of OSCR for $60,879 on Mar 06. The EVP, Chief Insurance Officer now owns 188,328 shares after completing the transaction at $4.88 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Sankaran Sid, who serves as the Interim CFO of the company, sold 110,396 shares for $4.75 each. As a result, the insider received 524,436 and left with 117,452 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OSCR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.46B and an Enterprise Value of 199.45M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSCR has reached a high of $8.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.60.

Shares Statistics:

OSCR traded an average of 3.82M shares per day over the past three months and 2.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 215.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.34M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for OSCR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.46M with a Short Ratio of 8.46M, compared to 9.54M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.87% and a Short% of Float of 5.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.19 and -$1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.63, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.83.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.4B to a low estimate of $987.73M. As of the current estimate, Oscar Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.02B, an estimated increase of 17.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.27B, an increase of 29.70% over than the figure of $17.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $990.37M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.96B, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.99B and the low estimate is $4.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.