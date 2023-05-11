Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) closed at $3.12 down -1.58% from its previous closing price of $3.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2301570 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Pitney Bowes Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 36.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 35.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Stamps Sheila A bought 20,000 shares for $2.73 per share. The transaction valued at 54,640 led to the insider holds 45,834 shares of the business.

GUILFOILE MARY bought 25,000 shares of PBI for $86,918 on Aug 15. The Director now owns 101,930 shares after completing the transaction at $3.48 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Fairweather James Arthur, who serves as the EVP & Chief Innovation Officer of the company, bought 4,335 shares for $3.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,823 and bolstered with 143,260 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PBI now has a Market Capitalization of 506.66M and an Enterprise Value of 2.35B. As of this moment, Pitney’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBI has reached a high of $4.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7066, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5673.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PBI has traded an average of 1.42M shares per day and 2.61M over the past ten days. A total of 174.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.30M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PBI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 10.45M with a Short Ratio of 10.35M, compared to 12.04M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.96% and a Short% of Float of 6.73%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PBI is 0.20, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.11. The current Payout Ratio is 109.00% for PBI, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 21, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 19, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.3 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $812.23M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $814.5M to a low estimate of $809.96M. As of the current estimate, Pitney Bowes Inc.’s year-ago sales were $871.5M, an estimated decrease of -6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $815.29M, a decrease of -1.90% over than the figure of -$6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $820.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $810.38M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.54B, down -3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.5B and the low estimate is $3.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.