Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs PLUG

In the latest session, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) closed at $7.83 down -2.19% from its previous closing price of $8.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21592673 shares were traded. PLUG stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.74.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Plug Power Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 03, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $35 to $15.

On December 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.UBS initiated its Buy rating on December 14, 2022, with a $26 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLUG now has a Market Capitalization of 5.79B and an Enterprise Value of 4.53B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.46 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLUG has reached a high of $31.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.89.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PLUG has traded an average of 19.19M shares per day and 19.35M over the past ten days. A total of 584.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 516.50M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PLUG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 100.58M with a Short Ratio of 105.98M, compared to 88.13M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.94% and a Short% of Float of 17.07%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 22 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.72. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 28 analysts recommending between $0.25 and -$0.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $251.97M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $290M to a low estimate of $207M. As of the current estimate, Plug Power Inc.’s year-ago sales were $151.27M, an estimated increase of 66.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $377.71M, an increase of 52.30% less than the figure of $66.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $429M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $329.93M.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLUG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $701.44M, up 90.70% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.7B and the low estimate is $1.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 54.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.