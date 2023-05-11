PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $19.38

PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAA) closed the day trading at $19.38 down -19.08% from the previous closing price of $23.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1883430 shares were traded. PRAA stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.10.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PRAA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 90.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 13, 2020, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $35.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when FREDRICKSON STEVEN D sold 10,000 shares for $42.52 per share. The transaction valued at 425,168 led to the insider holds 103,920 shares of the business.

Roberts Steven C sold 3,380 shares of PRAA for $141,960 on Feb 28. The EVP, Global Operations Officer now owns 49,899 shares after completing the transaction at $42.00 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, FREDRICKSON STEVEN D, who serves as the Chairman of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $41.04 each. As a result, the insider received 205,200 and left with 113,920 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRAA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.52B and an Enterprise Value of 3.99B. As of this moment, PRA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRAA has reached a high of $43.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.28.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PRAA traded about 303.51K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRAA traded about 830.62k shares per day. A total of 38.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.04M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.26% stake in the company. Shares short for PRAA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.47M with a Short Ratio of 1.41M, compared to 1.97M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.78% and a Short% of Float of 5.70%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.47, while EPS last year was $0.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.6. EPS for the following year is $1.58, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.38 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $205.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $232.63M to a low estimate of $194.17M. As of the current estimate, PRA Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $258.26M, an estimated decrease of -20.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $210.63M, a decrease of -7.30% over than the figure of -$20.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $231.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $197.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRAA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $853.54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $746.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $785.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $966.52M, down -18.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $952.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1B and the low estimate is $902.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.